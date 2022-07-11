Japan's prime minister said Monday that he would take on the two main unfinished tasks of the late Shinzo Abe – an amendment of the country's constitution and a resolution of the abduction of Japanese citizens by North Korea.
In his first appearance after the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)'s resounding win in the Upper House election over the weekend, Fumio Kishida said the environment in Japan and the world was changing rapidly, and there were many problems, and that no one felt this more keenly than Abe.