A mourner offers a flower near at the entrance of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) headquarters building as a tribute for late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, Japan, 10 July 2022. EPA-EFE/TORU HANAI / POOL

Voters look on posters of candidates for the Upper House election outside a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, 10 July 2022. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) speaks during a news conference after the results of the Upper House elections at the party headquarters, Tokyo, Japan, 11 July 2022. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Reyes Marin / POOL

Japan's prime minister said Monday that he would take on the two main unfinished tasks of the late Shinzo Abe – an amendment of the country's constitution and a resolution of the abduction of Japanese citizens by North Korea.

In his first appearance after the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)'s resounding win in the Upper House election over the weekend, Fumio Kishida said the environment in Japan and the world was changing rapidly, and there were many problems, and that no one felt this more keenly than Abe.