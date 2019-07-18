A photo dated Jul.23, 2014 shows a KLM E190 City Hopper Aircraft, as it flies through clouds on its way to Norway. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON

Dutch airline KLM is facing a storm of criticism for asking mothers to cover up while breastfeeding their babies during flights to avoid offending other passengers.

"Breastfeeding is permitted at KLM flights. However, to ensure that all our passengers of all backgrounds feel comfortable on board, we may request a mother to cover herself while breastfeeding, should other passengers be offended by this," the airline tweeted in response to a query by a Twitter user Heather Graham over the company's breastfeeding policy.