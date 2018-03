Police officers and soldiers stand guard outside of the Iran ambassador's residence in Vienna, Austria, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A soldier stands guard next to crime scene marks outside of the Iran ambassador's residence in Vienna, Austria, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Knife attacker shot dead in front of Iranian ambassador's residence in Vienna

An Austrian soldier has shot dead a knife attacker outside the residence of the Iranian ambassador in Vienna, according to a police report on Monday.

Police said that a 26-year-old Austrian citizen was killed Sunday night after attacking the soldier, who was standing guard outside the building.