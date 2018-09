An undated handout picture made available by the Toronga Zoo on Sept. 9, 2014 shows a new female koala joey with its mother, Ruby, at Taronga Zoo, in Sydney, Australia. EPA-EFE FILE/TARONGA ZOO HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A handout picture made available by the Taronga Zoo on Jun. 2, 2014 shows three koala joeys, Sydney, Milli and Tucker, sleeping together in the koala enclosure at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Jun. 1, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ELLEN WILSON/TARONGA ZOO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A young koala feeds on gum leaves at the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary on the Gold Coast, Australia, Sept. 11, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The koala population of the Australian state of New South Wales may face extinction if the current rate of tree felling is maintained, the World Wide Fund for Nature warned Friday.

WWF said in a new report that since the repeal of the NSW Native Vegetation Act in August 2017, the forest clearing rate has tripled to a total of 8,194 hectares (20,258 acres) in the north of the state.