Newly appointed President of Kobe Steel Mitsugu Yamaguchi looks at journalists raising hands for questions during a press conference announcing his appointment in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Newly appointed President of Kobe Steel Mitsugu Yamaguchi adjusts his glasses during a press conference announcing his appointment in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Newly appointed President of Kobe Steel Mitsugu Yamaguchi bows deeply at the end of a press conference announcing his appointment in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Newly appointed President of Kobe Steel Mitsugu Yamaguchi listens to a question during a press conference announcing his appointment in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kobe Steel's new president on Friday said he would work to rebuild trust that was lost following a data falsification scandal that affected more than 500 companies worldwide.

Mitsugu Yamaguchi apologized during his first appearance after his appointment as chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Kobe Steel, and said he will strive to regain client confidence.