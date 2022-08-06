The increase in price to access the Komodo national park has sparked controversy in Indonesia between those who fear the measure will affect tourism negatively and those who support the measure that seeks to protect the world’s largest lizard.
Komodo park price hike unleashes controversy in Indonesia
Komodo dragons in the Komodo national park. EFE/ Nicole Protonentis
View of the island of Rinca, one of the islands in the archipelago that makes up Komodo National Park in Indonesia, in an image taken during a visit to the park in 2019, shortly before it closed due to the covid pandemic. EFE/ Nicole Protonentis