An undated handout picture made available by Christie's on May 15, 2019 shows one of the monumental spiders of the French-American Louise Bourgeois, more than 3 meters tall and 7 meters long and produced in bronze in 199,7 in New York, USA. EPA-EFE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

An undated handout picture made available by Christie's on May 15, 2019 shows the work "Bufallo II" painted in 1964 by the American Robert Rauschenberg in New York, USA. EPA-EFE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

An undated handout picture made available by Christie's on May 15, 2019 shows the sculpture 'Rabbit' by US artist Jeff Koons in New York, USA. EPA-EFE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

A striking metallic "Rabbit" sculpture by Jeff Koons sold for more than $91 million at Christie's in New York on Wednesday, setting a new record for a living artist.

Experts had estimated it would fetch somewhere between $50 and $70 million.