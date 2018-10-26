A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The KOSPI indicator of the South Korean stock exchange closed Friday with a drop of 36.15 points - 1.75 percent - to stand at 2,027.15 points.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index lost 23.77 points - 3.46 percent - to stand at 663.07 points.