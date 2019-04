Cho Yang-ho (C), chairman of Korean Air, leaves a detention house after the court rejected his arrest warrant in Seoul, South Korea, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP

Cho Yang-ho, the chairman of South Korea's largest airline Korean Air, has died in the United States due to an illness at the age of 70, the company announced Monday.

Korean Air had not offered any further details about Cho's death in Los Angeles as of Monday afternoon.