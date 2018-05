Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho (3-L) and President of Korean Air Cho Won-tae (2-L) attend a tape-cutting ceremony at a Boeing center in Charleston, South Carolina, USA, Feb. 22, 2017, for the handover of a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to the Korean Air Lines Co. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A file picture dated Dec. 12, 2014 shows Cho Hyun-Ah, the eldest daughter of Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-Ho and former vice president of the airline company, appearing at the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board in western Seoul, South Korea. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM CHUL-SOO

Former Korean Air CEO Cho Hyun-min speaks to the media at the Seoul Gangseo Police Station in Seoul, South Korea, May 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The wife of the chairman of Korean Air will be questioned next week over allegations she physically and verbally abused several employees of the company, investigating officials said Monday.

Cho Yang-ho's wife would be questioned on May 28 regarding claims that in 2014, she abused several workers at a hotel construction site in Incheon, located west of Seoul.