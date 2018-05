Former Korean Air CEO Cho Hyun-min (C) speaks to the media at the Seoul Gangseo Police Station in Seoul, South Korea, May 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Former Korean Air CEO Cho Hyun-min (R) arrives at the Seoul Gangseo Police Station in Seoul, South Korea, May 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Former Korean Air senior president Cho Hyun-min leaves a police station after questioning in Seoul, South Korea, May 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A former top executive of South Korea's largest airline Wednesday denied she had assaulted an advertising agency official executive last month during a 15 hour-long interrogation by the South Korean police.

Cho, 35, a former senior executive of Korean Air, and daughter of its chief, Cho Yang-ho, strongly denied the accusations against her, the police said at a press conference.