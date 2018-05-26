A handout photo made available by the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House) shows South Korean President Moon Jae-In (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) shaking hands prior to their second summit in the North Korean side of the de-militarized zone, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEONG WA DAE/HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House) shows South Korean President Moon Jae-In (2-L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) talking during their second summit in the North Korean side of the de-militarized zone, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEONG WA DAE/HANDOUT

South Korea's president and the leader of North Korea on Saturday held an unscheduled secret meeting at their common border in which they talked about the future summit between the North and the United States president, who recently appeared to cancel the long-awaited conference.

According to South Korea's office of the presidency, Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un met at the de-militarized zone that separates the two countries for the second time this month and discussed the planned summit, which had been announced would take place on June 12 in Singapore.