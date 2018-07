South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) shake hands in the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL

North and South Korea were finalizing preparations on Thursday to mark the 65th anniversary of the armistice which ended the Korean War, at a time when bilateral ties have improved and there have been calls for the signing of a peace treaty.

North Korea official media on Thursday reissued calls for accelerating negotiations for a peace agreement with the South and the United States, to substitute the Korean Armistice Agreement of Jul. 27, 1953, a day before it completes 65 years on Friday.