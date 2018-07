A South Korean visitor looks at photographs of the signing of the Armistice Agreement at the Odusan Unification Observatory near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Koreans living overseas stand in the shape of the Korean peninsula for world peace at Imjingak park near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Koreans living abroad, as well as domestic and foreign tourists, on Wednesday visited Imjingak park, located near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju in Gyeonggi-do in South Korea, ahead of the 65th anniversary of the signing of an armistice that ended hostilities in the Korean war in 1953.

The anniversary of the ceasefire, which was signed on Jul. 27, 1953, was being marked amid recent efforts to seal a formal peace treaty and abandon North Korea's nuclear program.