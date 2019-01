President of the Republic of Kosovo Hashim Thaci (L) smiles during the plenary session at the parliament in Pristina, Kosovo, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Speaker of the Parliament of Republic of Kosovo Kadri Veseli (C) joined by deputies pose for a picture after the plenary session at the parliament in Pristina, Kosovo, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

President of the Republic of Kosovo Hashim Thaci (L) inspects Members of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) in Pristina, Kosovo, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FLE/STRINGER

Kosovo launched a Defense Ministry on Monday in its first steps towards the creation of a national army amid widespread international criticism and escalating tensions with neighboring Serbia, the Kosovan prime minister announced.

Ramush Haradinaj and the first ever Defense Minister for Kosovo, Rustem Berisha, unveiled a plaque for the newly created Ministry of Defense in a building that, up until now, had been the headquarters of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) in the capital, Pristina.