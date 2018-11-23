(L-R) Secretary-General of EFTA Henri Getaz, Iceland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Gulaugur Thor Thordarson, Liechtenstein's Minister of Foreign Affairs Aurelia Frick, Kosovo's Minister of Trade and Industry Endrit Shala, Swiss Minister of Economic Johann Schneider-Ammann and Norway's Minister of Trade and Industry Torbjorn Roe Isaksen, pose for an official photo after signing a political declaration between EFTA and Kosovo, in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Kosovo's Trade and Industry Minister on Friday signed a declaration of co-operation with representatives of the European Free Trade Association, an intergovernmental organization of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, on the back of rising tensions amongst former Yugoslav states and growing concerns over a trade war in the southeastern European region.

Kosovo's Endrit Shala, Minister of Trade and Industry, was in Geneva on Friday morning to sign a declaration of co-operation with EFTA which is designed to improve relations between the trade bloc and other states and can be a first step towards the negotiation of a free trade agreement with said country.