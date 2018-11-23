Kosovo's Trade and Industry Minister on Friday signed a declaration of co-operation with representatives of the European Free Trade Association, an intergovernmental organization of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, on the back of rising tensions amongst former Yugoslav states and growing concerns over a trade war in the southeastern European region.
Kosovo's Endrit Shala, Minister of Trade and Industry, was in Geneva on Friday morning to sign a declaration of co-operation with EFTA which is designed to improve relations between the trade bloc and other states and can be a first step towards the negotiation of a free trade agreement with said country.