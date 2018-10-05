Kosovo inaugurated a war memorial in the central town of Morinë Friday paying tribute to Albanians and Kosovars who lost their lives in the 1998-99 war with Serbia.
The monument was designed in the form of a white circle that becomes slightly thicker towards its base. Nearby stood a plinth engraved with the names of some of those killed during the one year conflict that pit NATO-backed Kosovan guerrillas and Albanian troops against forces from the erstwhile Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (Serbia and Montenegro).