A Kosovar Albanian attends the inauguration ceremony of the martyrs memorial in the village of Marina, Kosovo, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Members of the Kosovo Security Forces attend the inauguration ceremony of the martyrs memorial in the village of Marina, Kosovo, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Kosovar Albanians attend the inauguration ceremony of the martyrs memorial in the village of Marina, Kosovo, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Members of the Kosovo Security Forces stand guard during the inauguration ceremony of the martyrs memorial in the village of Marina, Kosovo, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Kosovo inaugurated a war memorial in the central town of Morinë Friday paying tribute to Albanians and Kosovars who lost their lives in the 1998-99 war with Serbia.

The monument was designed in the form of a white circle that becomes slightly thicker towards its base. Nearby stood a plinth engraved with the names of some of those killed during the one year conflict that pit NATO-backed Kosovan guerrillas and Albanian troops against forces from the erstwhile Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (Serbia and Montenegro).