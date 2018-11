File image shows a man looking at photographs of missing persons during the Kosovo war, in front of the Serbian Parliament building in the center of Belgrade, Serbia on Nov 16, 2018. Serbian authorities oppose the Kosovo's attempt to establish an own Army and join the Interpol. Although the Kosovo parliament proclaimed Independence from Serbia in 2008, Serbia still regards the territory as its autonomous province and refuses to recognize Kosovo as a state.EFE- EPA (FILE) /SRDJAN SUKI

File image shows the President of the Republic of Kosovo Hashim Thaci (C) attending the inauguration ceremony of the martyrs memorial in the village of Marina, Kosovo, Oct 5, 2018. Some 157 martyrs killed during the 1998-99 war between Serb security forces and Albanian guerrillas are buried at martyrs memorial in the Kosovo's central village of Marina. EPA-EFE (FILE)/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

A file photo dated Apr 14, 2015 of the 'Interpol' logo on a facade of the Interpol Global Complex for Innovation building (IGCI) in Singapore. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic (not pictured) address the media during a press conference on the rejection of Kosovo to the Interpol organization, in Belgrade, Nov 20, 2018. Reports state thaat Kosovo failed to secure the necessary support of two-thirds of Interpol's 192 member states in its bid to join the International Criminal Police Organisation at its general assembly in Dubai. EFE-EPA/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

The president of Kosovo reacted to his country's exclusion from membership of the international police organization Interpol on Tuesday by saying the decision benefitted organized crime.

Hashim Thaci thanked those who had voted in favor of Kosovo's inclusion when chiefs of police and security experts from across the world met at Interpol's 87th General Assembly in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.