Kosovo lawmakers stand amid tear gas after canisters were released by opposition lawmakers before the vote for agreement on border demarcation with Montenegro during a parliamentary session in Pristina, Kosovo, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

A lawmaker of the ruling coalition removes a tear gas canister released by Kosovo opposition lawmakers before the vote for agreement on border demarcation with Montenegro during a parliamentary session in Pristina, Kosovo, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Tear gas rises from canisters released by Kosovo opposition lawmakers before the vote on an agreement on border demarcation with Montenegro during a parliamentary session in Pristina, Kosovo, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Opposition lawmakers in Kosovo deployed tear gas in parliament Wednesday to derail a scheduled vote that would ratify a demarcation deal for the nation's border with neighboring Montenegro.

Members of the nationalist Vetëvendosje (self-determination) party staged the protest as they believed it would reduce Kosovo's territory.