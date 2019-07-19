Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj presented this Friday in the capital city of Pristina his resignation after being summoned by The Hague for questioning as a suspect.
"I present my irrevocable resignation from the position of prime minister of the Republic of Kosovo. The reason for this is that I have been summoned by the Specialist Chambers in The Hague," the former guerrilla leader said in a government meeting, according to a report in the online edition of the daily Koha Ditore newspaper.