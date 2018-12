A woman poses for picture under US and EU flags at the Mother Teresa square in Pristina, Kosovo, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

President of the Republic of Kosovo Hashim Thaci (L) inspects Members of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) in Pristina, Kosovo, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

President of the Republic of Kosovo Hashim Thaci (C) inspects Members of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) in Pristina, Kosovo, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Members of the Austrian KFOR forces guard the bridge dividing the northern and southern parts of the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica in Kosovo, after the Kosovo parliament voted to create an army. Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/DJORDJE SAVIC

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo Ramush Haradinaj (L) and President Hashim Thaci (R) react after the plenary session at the parliament in Pristina, Kosovo, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Speaker of the Parliament of Republic of Kosovo Kadri Veseli (C) joined by deputies pose for a picture after the plenary session at the parliament in Pristina, Kosovo, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Kosovar lawmakers on Friday approved the creation of an autonomous army, a move that is set to escalate tensions with neighboring Serbia, which does not recognize Kosovo as a state.

The Kosovar parliament approved the creation of an army that will see the 4,000 strong NATO-led paramilitary Kosovo Security Force (KSF) transform into a moderate military force of 5,000.