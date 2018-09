An Israeli Air Force F-16 fighter jet takes off during the joint Air Forces drill 'Blue Flag' at the Ovda Air Force Base in the Negev Desert near Eilat, southern Israel, Nov. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR SULTAN

A Russian military plane with 15 servicemen on board was shot down over the Mediterranean Sea by anti-aircraft defense systems belonging to the Syrian army, Moscow's ally, after Israeli jets used it as a shield, Russia's defense ministry said Tuesday.

The Il-20 was returning to the Hmeimim airbase near the northwestern coastal city of Latakia when it was brought down by S-200 surface-air-missiles late Monday.