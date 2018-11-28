President Donald J. Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint press conference following their summit talks at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, 16 July 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Preparation was underway for a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States on the sidelines of an upcoming G20 summit in Argentina despite the US side suggesting such a meeting may not take place, a spokesperson for the Russia government said Wednesday.

Donald Trump told The Washington Post on Tuesday he might cancel a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine over a naval incident in the Kerch Strait that saw Russian special forces firing on and then capturing three Ukrainian vessels.