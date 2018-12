Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (L) during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHEMETOV/POOL

The Russian government on Friday said that it would continue to support Venezuela after the recent working visit of the South American country's president to Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed Russia's intention to carry on with its close diplomatic and economic relations with the Venezuelan government during his weekly press briefing, which followed up on Thursday's meeting between Nicolas Maduro and Vladimir Putin that marked the end of the former's three-day trip to Russia.