Ulf Kristersson, leader of Sweden's centre-right Moderate party, holds a press conference after his meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HENRIK MONTGOMERY SWEDEN OUT

Swedish conservative Ulf Kristersson announced on Monday that he would try to form a minority coalition government with the Christian Democrats ahead of the parliamentary vote in two days.

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson is backed by an opposition coalition of four center-right parties known as the Alliance, however, in order to form a government he will need the backing of the far-right Sweden Democrats and it is unlikely that the Centrists, Christian Democrats or Liberals will abstain in the Wednesday parliamentary vote to allow Kristersson to form a minority government.