(FILE) Hundreds of people, mostly social activists, and relatives of disappeared and/or murdered during the government of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, protest with a banner that reads: 'Peru against the pardon' during a demonstration at the Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru, Sep. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Relatives of the victims and the disappeared by the armed forces during the administration of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori described on Sunday the pardon granted by the current president to Fujimori as "betrayal."

Gisela Ortiz, sister of one of the victims in the La Cantuta Massacre in 1992, which constituted crimes against humanity committed by the covert military group Colina for which Fujimori was convicted, accused President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski of robbing the victim's tranquility and the right to justice.