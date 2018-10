Supporters of separatist groups shout slogans from Indian police vehicle during protest march in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Several protesters, including two top separatist leaders, were arrested on Tuesday in India-administered Kashmir, amid a complete shutdown to protest the killing of seven civilians earlier in the week in southern Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Shops and markets remained closed and traffic was disrupted on day two of the shutdown, announced by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), an alliance of three separatist groups, to protest, what they called the Kulgam massacre.