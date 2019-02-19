The Kurdish commander leading the fight against Islamic State in Syria urged the United States to reconsider its decision to withdraw all its forces and instead leave a small contingent in the country, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

Gen. Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the American-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which has seized all but the last remnants of Islamic State-held territory, said on Monday that the US, France and Britain should aim to leave as many as 1,500 troops from at least double that now.