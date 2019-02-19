efe-epaAn airbase in northeast Syria

The Kurdish commander leading the fight against Islamic State in Syria urged the United States to reconsider its decision to withdraw all its forces and instead leave a small contingent in the country, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

Gen. Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the American-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which has seized all but the last remnants of Islamic State-held territory, said on Monday that the US, France and Britain should aim to leave as many as 1,500 troops from at least double that now.