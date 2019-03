Kurdish militias on Saturday announced the territorial defeat of the Islamic State terror organization having routed the extremist group from its last patch of territory in eastern Syria.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, an umbrella militia led by Kurdish groups like the YPG and backed by United States air power, said they took full control of the area around Baghuz, a nondescript town on the banks of the Euphrates near the Iraqi border which had become the last outpost of the IS in Syria.