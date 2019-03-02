US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), take up position as trucks loaded with displaced people leave Baghouz town, in the province of Deir Ezzor, eastern Syria, Feb. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

Kurdish-led militias have been engaging in heavy clashes against the last remaining fighters of the Islamic State terror organization during what is billed to be the final push to wrest the group from its crumbling territory in Syria, a militia commander told EFE on Saturday.

Syrian Democratic Forces, which are backed by the United States, announced on Thursday that it had begun a final assault on Baghuz, a nondescript town on the banks of the Euphrates River in southeastern Syria, which was the last stronghold of the IS.