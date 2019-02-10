Kurdish-led militias on Sunday announced they had gained territory and advanced in the battle to seize the last stronghold the Islamic State terror organization holds in eastern Syria, a human rights monitor based in the United Kingdom said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the Syrian Democratic Forces, a United States-backed Kurdish-Arab coalition dominated by fighters from the Kurdish YPG militia, managed to advance in unpopulated and rural areas of the last territory held by IS in the province of Deir ez-Zor.