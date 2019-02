Fighters from Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) paint a vehicle in the colors of the Kurdish flag in the city of Raqqa, Syria, Oct. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YOUSSEF RABIH YOUSSEF

Kurdish-led militias announced Saturday the beginning of an offensive in northeastern Syria against the last stronghold of the Islamic State terror organization.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian Democratic Forces, a United States-backed Kurdish-Arab coalition dominated by fighters from the Kurdish YPG militia, said they had whittled down the last pocket of territory controlled by the extremist group to just two square kilometers.