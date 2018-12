A handout photo made available by the US Army shows US and Turkish troops conducting a convoy during a joint combined patrol in Manbij, Syria, Nov. 8, 2018 .EPA FILE/ZOE GARBARINO

Turkish forces and Members of the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army move some 10km away from Manbij town in northern Syria, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The Kurdish People's Protection Units militia known as YPG on Saturday denied that the Syrian army had entered the city of Manbij.

The Syrian army announced Friday it had entered the city of Manbij in response to YPG's call to help protect the north of the country against a recently-announced offensive by Turkey that threatened an invasion.