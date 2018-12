Syrian soldiers flash the victory sign as they pose for a photo at Nassib border crossing in the southeastern countryside of Daraa city in south Syria, July 07, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

The Kurdish People’s Protection Units militia known as YPG on Friday called on the government of Syria's President, Bashar al-Assad, to help protect the north of the country against a recently-announced offensive by Turkey that threatened an invasion.

The militias reported they had withdrawn troops from the Syrian northwestern town of Manbij, one of the areas against which Turkey is preparing an offensive, saying that YPG fighters should cede control to government forces.