The leader of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) Sebastian Kurz, as widely expected, won reelection as Austria's chancellor on Sunday by a margin that allows him to select his governing coalition partner from among several options, but it remains to be seen whether he will repeat his controversial pact with the ultrarightists, make a radical turn toward The Greens or resort to a coalition with the seemingly worn-out Social Democrats.
With 37.2 percent of the votes and 71 seats in Parliament, Kurz came out with an additional 5.6 percent of the votes and nine more lawmakers than in the snap elections called two years ago.