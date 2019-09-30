Pamela Rendi-Wagner, leader of Austrian Social Democratic Party and top candidate, addresses the media next to her husband Michael Rendi at a polling station after casting their votes during the Austrian federal elections in Vienna, Austria, 29 September 2019. EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Norbert Hofer (R), leader of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party and top candidate speaks during a press statement at a polling station after casting his vote in the Austrian federal elections, in Pinkafeld, Austria, 29 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FLORIAN WIESER

Sebastian Kurz (R), leader of Austrian People's Party and top candidate for the Austrian federal elections, and his girlfriend Susanne Thier (L) leave a polling station after casting their votes during the Austrian federal elections in Vienna, Austria, 29 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Sebastian Kurz, leader of Austrian People's Party (OeVP) and candidate for reelection as chancellor, addresses his supporters at an OeVP election party in Vienna, Austria, 29 September 2019. Projections published after the polls closed saw the OeVP as the clear winner of the general election. EFE/EPA/FLORIAN WIESER

Norbert Hofer, leader of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe), addresses to his supporters at an FPOe election party after the Austrian federal elections in Vienna, Austria, 29 September 2019. EFE-EPA/--

The leader of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) Sebastian Kurz, as widely expected, won reelection as Austria's chancellor on Sunday by a margin that allows him to select his governing coalition partner from among several options, but it remains to be seen whether he will repeat his controversial pact with the ultrarightists, make a radical turn toward The Greens or resort to a coalition with the seemingly worn-out Social Democrats.

With 37.2 percent of the votes and 71 seats in Parliament, Kurz came out with an additional 5.6 percent of the votes and nine more lawmakers than in the snap elections called two years ago.