Tired of foot pain, bleeding toes and difficulty walking from wearing heels, a Japanese woman has unleashed a crusade to get the government to ban them from the workplace, which has spurred a wave of cyberbullying against her.

The movement emerged spontaneously, propelled by the global reach of the internet after 32-year-old model and actress Yumi Ishikawa posted a message on Twitter describing the suffering of wearing heels everyday as per the dress code of her part-time job at a funeral parlor.