Remains of the destroyed Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, Ukraine, 28 June 2022. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Firefighters clean the rubble of the destroyed Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, Ukraine, 28 June 2022. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Firefighters clean the rubble of the destroyed Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, Ukraine, 28 June 2022. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Ukraine's president on Tuesday urged Washington to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after a missile strike on a crowded shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk killed at least 18 people.

"18 killed… Sincere condolences to family and friends. Rescuers continue to work," said Dmytro Lunin, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, on Telegram Tuesday.