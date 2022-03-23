A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows buildings on fire, in Mariupol, Ukraine, 22 March 2022. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Russian and Belarusian military equipment is believed to be amassing along the border with Ukraine, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of the 28th day of Moscow’s invasion on Wednesday.

"Based on the available information, Russian and Belarusian military equipment is being actively moved across the territory of the Republic of Belarus, and further accumulated along the Ukrainian border," the General Staff said in a Facebook post, adding that it was to be confirmed.