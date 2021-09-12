'L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped' unveiled in Paris

Steeplejacks work on the assembly of the 'Arc de Triomphe' wrapping as part of an art installation by the late artist Christo, in Paris, France, 12 September 2021. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT

Steeplejacks work on the assembly of the 'Arc de Triomphe' wrapping as part of an art installation by the late artist Christo, in Paris, France, 12 September 2021. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT

Steeplejacks work on the assembly of the 'Arc de Triomphe' wrapping as part of an art installation by the late artist Christo, in Paris, France, 12 September 2021. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT