A 140-member team including 95 steeplejacks on Sunday began the mammoth task of wrapping the Arc de Triomphe in Paris as part of an art project envisioned by Christo before he died last year.
'L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped' unveiled in Paris
Steeplejacks work on the assembly of the 'Arc de Triomphe' wrapping as part of an art installation by the late artist Christo, in Paris, France, 12 September 2021. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT
