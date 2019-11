La Paz police assemble on Nov. 9, 2019, near Murillo Plaza, site of the Bolivian presidency and legislature, the day after police gathered in opposition to the government in several regions around the country, and even as President Evo Morales would call on the opposition to begin a peacemaking dialogue. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

La Paz police assembled this Saturday near Murillo Plaza, site of the Bolivian presidency and legislature, the day after police gathered in opposition to the government in several regions around the country, and even as President Evo Morales called on the opposition to begin a peacemaking dialogue.

Television channels showed numerous police officers arriving at the headquarters of the UTOP special tactical unit, where a Bolivian flag was placed by the door.