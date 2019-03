Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web, speaking at a Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, on Nov. 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO

The 30th anniversary of the invention of the World Wide Web will be celebrated at the site of its creation on Tuesday.

This month marks three decades since British software engineer Tim berners-Lee invented the groundbreaking system while working at the European Center for Particle Physics (CERN), in Geneva, Switzerland.