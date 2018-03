Filipino workers hold a demonstration in front of the Labor Department to protest the labor practice of contractualization in Manila, Philippines, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino workers hold a demonstration in front of the Labor Department to protest the labor practice of contractualization in Manila, Philippines, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino workers hold a demonstration in front of the Labor Department to protest the labor practice of contractualization in Manila, Philippines, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino labor groups staged a protest Thursday outside the headquarters of the Department of Labor in Manila to protest the practice of contractualization in the country.

Dozens of protesters gathered by that building and held up red banners and signs criticizing contractualization, an epa journalist reports.