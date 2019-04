Photograph dated Feb. 18, 2019, showing Mexican labor attorney Susana Prieto Terrazas (c), surrounded by workers demanding better pay at the maquilas (assembly plants) in Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, Texas. EFE-EPA/ Abraham Pineda-Jacome

A veteran attorney, Susana Prieto Terrazas, heads the so-called "Border Spring" that is playing the leading role in the workers' movement in the northern Mexican city of Matamoros, achieving pay hikes for more than 70,000 employees of the maquilas (assembly plants) clustered along the boundary separating Mexico from the United States.

That translates into a pay increase of 20 percent and the payment of a bonus of about 32,000 pesos ($1,650).