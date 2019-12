Protesters use puppets during an anti-government march in Bogota, Colombia, 04 December 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Protesters block a road during a march against the President Ivan Duque's administration in Cali, Colombia, 04 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR.

Protesters spread a huge Wiphala, the flag of indigenous peoples, during an anti-government march, in Bogota, Colombia, 04 December 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN ZARAMA

Labor union members and university students, as well as indigenous protesters from different Colombian provinces, held a third national strike on Wednesday to express their rejection of conservative President Ivan Duque's socioeconomic policies.

Demonstrators carrying flags, signs and banners gathered in the early morning hours in various points of the Colombian capital to resume the mass protests that began on Nov. 21.