Filipinos march during a protest rally to mark National Heroes Day in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A caricature of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte depicting him as a demon (front) is paraded during a protest rally to mark National Heroes Day in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipinos use hammers to hit an effigy of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during a protest rally to mark National Heroes Day in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Several labor groups took to the streets of Quezon City just outside the Philippines capital, Manila, on Monday to protest against their president as the country marked National Heroes Day.

Hundreds of members of the trade and labor unions participated in a march through the city, many carrying signs depicting President Rodrigo Duterte as a demon, an epa-efe journalist reports.