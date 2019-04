A handout photo made available by the UK Parliament shows the opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn (R) during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in Westminster, central London, Britain, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT / HANDOUT

The leader of the United Kingdom's Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, was warned by the party's European Parliament chief Sunday that failure to back a second referendum on Brexit could spark a mass exodus for voters.

Speaking to the weekly Observer newspaper, Richard Corbett said Corbyn ran the risk of losing young and pro-European Union voters if the party, whose current policy is for a soft Brexit, did not back a campaign to put the outcome of the UK's withdrawal from the bloc back to the public.