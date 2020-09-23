Yemenis carry emergency food items provided by a local relief group, Mona Relief Yemen, amid aid shortages, in the western province of Hajjah, Yemen, 08 September 2020. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni child carries emergency food items provided by a local relief group, Mona Relief Yemen, amid aid shortages, in the western province of Hajjah, Yemen, 08 September 2020. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A displaced Yemeni child poses for a picture at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the western province of Hajjah, Yemen, 08 September 2020. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

The United Nations have reduced or shut down 15 key aid programs in Yemen during the past five months due to lack of funds, the organization said in a statement Wednesday.