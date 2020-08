A spider money hangs from a branch on 24 August 2020 at the municipal zoo in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

An employee at the municipal zoo in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, attends to two tapirs on 24 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

A jaguar leaps into the water on 24 August 2020 at the municipal zoo in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

Bolivia's five-month coronavirus-triggered lockdown has been a welcome break for many animals at a large zoo in this eastern city, allowing them the tranquility they need to recover from illnesses or prepare to give birth.

"Free of noise and more at ease, it's as though they were in their natural environment," the director of the Noel Kempff Mercado Municipal Zoo of South American Fauna, Marcelo Ruiz, told Efe.