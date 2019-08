Argentine Finance Minister Nicolas Dujovne speak during a press conference to explain the measures implemented by the government, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The economy minister for the province of Buenos Aires is set to become Argentina's treasury minister following the resignation of Nicolas Dujovne, government sources told EFE on Saturday.

The move comes after Dujovne presented his resignation in a letter to President Mauricio Macri following a financial crisis in the Argentinian market last week — an adverse reaction from investors to the ruling party's defeat in the presidential primaries on Aug. 11.