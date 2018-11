A house along Pacific Coast Hiway burns as the Woolsey Fire reached the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, California, USA, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The sun sets a fire burns in Malibu State Park as the the Woolsey Fire sweeps through Malibu, California, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

A house along Pacific Coast Hiway burns as the Woolsey Fire reached the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, California, USA,Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

A wildfire raging in southern California on Friday was threatening towns such as Malibu and Calabasas, home to celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, and Guillermo del Toro, who have been forced to evacuate.

Several stars posted messages on social media sharing their experiences, expressing solidarity with the other evacuees and voicing fears of losing their homes to the fire.